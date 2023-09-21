DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced to multiple life sentences in connection to three deaths in Davidson County.

According to the Davidson County Clerk of Courts, Brian Keith Moses was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In March of last year, police responded to reports of a fire at an apartment on Burgess Street. A 911 caller told dispatchers they saw blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot nearby, as well as smoke coming from an apartment, which turned out to be from a stove.

Police forced their way in and found Lionel Kocher, 56, of Lexington, and Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem, dead and a 3-year-old girl with traumatic injuries. At the time of the incident, police said that the deceased victims sustained more injuries than just gunshot wounds.

Officers picked up the child and carried her out of the apartment to the nearby firefighters, who rendered aid as Davidson County EMS arrived, however, she died days later.

Investigators said Moses did know the victims. At the time, he was charged with arson, two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The arson charge was dropped and he was charged with an additional count of murder after the death of the little girl.