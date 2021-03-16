Man shot at Intown Suites on Mauldin Rd., deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials a man was shot Tuesday morning at the Intown Suites.

Deputies said officers responded at about 7:25 a.m. to the motel, located at 408 Mauldin Road, to find a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe the shooting happened following an altercation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.