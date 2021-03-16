Man shot at Intown Suites on Mauldin Rd., deputies say

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials a man was shot Tuesday morning at the Intown Suites.

Deputies said officers responded at about 7:25 a.m. to the motel, located at 408 Mauldin Road, to find a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe the shooting happened following an altercation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Madness Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store