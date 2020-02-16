Police: Man shot at Prince Hall Apts. in Spartanburg, suspect in custody

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police said a man has been taken into custody after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Prince Hall Apartments in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers were called to the apartments on Prince Hall Lane at about 3:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers said they found a man who had been shot once in the neck in the breezeway of one of the buildings. The man was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for his injuries. Police said the victim’s injuries are considered serious, but he is expected to live.

Witnesses told police that the victim and suspect, Benjamin Anthony Doyle, 53, of Spartanburg, were involved in an argument prior to the shooting and were acquaintances and have known each other for a period of time. They both live at the apartment complex, according to police.

The Doyle ran from the scene before police arrived but was later taken into custody.

Doyle was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Spartanburg Police will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.