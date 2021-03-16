Man shot at stop light on Augusta Rd. in Greenville, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was shot Monday evening at a stop light.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Augusta Road and Frontage Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said someone in another vehicle pulled up beside of the victim while they were stopped at a red light and shot the victim one time.

Deputies met the victim at the QuikTrip, located at 1509 Grove Road, and the victim was transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.