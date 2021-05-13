Man shot during argument, Cherokee Co. deputies searching for person of interest

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was airlifted to the hospital early Thursday morning after he was shot several times during an argument.

The shooting happened at about 12:31 a.m. in the 600 block of McKowns Mountain Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man was shot several times during an argument with someone he knew over a female friend. After he was shot in the roadway, he walked to a home nearby for help.

Officers found the man and he was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said the shooter drove away from the scene. Investigators are working to locate a person of interest.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community.

We will update this story as information becomes available.