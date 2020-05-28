Man shot following fight at hotel on Woodruff Rd., deputies seeking info on shooter

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was shot early Thursday morning at the Holiday Inn Express on Woodruff Road.

Deputies said officers responded at about 4:45 a.m. to the hotel, located at 1036 Woodruff Road, for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies said he was in stable condition.

Deputies said the shooting happened after a fight inside the hotel with a guest. The shooter then left the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stopper at 864-23-CRIME.