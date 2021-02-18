Man shot in apartment complex parking lot, Asheville Police investigating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department officials said officers are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:25 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex, located on South French Broad Avenue.

The 29-year-old victim was in a vehicle when he was shot multiple times, according to the police department.

Police said he was able to drive himself to the area of Pack Square. He was then transported to Missing Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Detectives have identified several persons of interest, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.