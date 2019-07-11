Man facing attempted murder charges following shooting in Pickens Co., deputies say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was shot following an argument Thursday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to a home on Dublin Lane at about 9 a.m. Thursday after a report that someone had been shot.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several adults were at a mobile home when an argument occurred. Following the argument, a man was shot in the leg with a single-barrel shotgun that was found at the scene.

After interviewing various witnesses and speaking with the victim, detectives charged Terry Alton Moore, 61, of Pickens, with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said. He was denied bond.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he treated for what is believed to be a non life-threatening injury.