Man shot, killed, death investigation underway in Greenville Co., deputies say

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
crime tape police lights ap graphic_112113

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews have been investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Old Grove Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot and killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

The sheriff’s office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store