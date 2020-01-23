Man shot, killed, death investigation underway in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews have been investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Old Grove Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot and killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

The sheriff’s office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.