Man shot, killed during argument with neighbor in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man was shot and killed Tuesday night during an argument with his neighbor in Pendleton.

The coroner’s office said Pendleton EMS and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 10:57 p.m. to the 300 block of Thompson Street.

Once emergency crews arrived on scene, they found Hack Sulliven, Sr., 71, of Pendleton, on his porch with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. He died at the scene.

After further investigation, officials learned Sulliven and his neighbor shot at each other during an argument.

The coroner’s office said Sulliven’s death was ruled as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.