Man shot, killed in west Asheville, police seeking info.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in west Asheville.

Police officers responded at about 7:20 p.m. to Buffalo Street for a reported gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man had suffered a life-threatening injury.

The victim, Kanize Jackson, 20, of Asheville, was taken to Mission Hospital, where he later died, according to the police department.

Officers will continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at (828) 252-1110.

Police said Jackson was the ninth homicide victim in Asheville this year.

We will update this story as information becomes available.