UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night on South Church Street in Union.

The Union County Coroner’s Office said Dre’Shaun Smith, 26, of Union, was shot and killed at about 10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Church Street.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

The coroner’s office and Union Public Safety Department will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.