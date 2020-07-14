Man shot near Welcome Ave. in Greenville Co., deputies investigating

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was shot Monday night near Welcome Avenue.

Deputies said the shooting happened at about 10:50 p.m. near Welcome Avenue and Daniel Avenue.

A man was shot at least one time and taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies said no suspect information is available at the time.

Sheriff’s office officials will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.