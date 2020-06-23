Live Now
Man shot on Cedar Brook Court in Greenville Co., deputies investigating

Crime
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was shot Monday night on Cedar Brook Court.

Sheriff’s office officials said deputies responded at about 10 a.m. to Cedar Brook Court to a report of a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot at least once. The man was then taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.

