Coroner ID’s victim in deadly shooting on Wilburn Ave. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been arrested following a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of W. Wilburn Avenue in Greenville.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a man shot at least once. The victim died at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Terry Lambrusco Keels, 33, of Greenville.

An autopsy performed Thursday showed Keels died from gunshot wounds and his manner of death was deemed a homicide.

Investigators located the suspect, Leon Eric Brown, 47, near the scene and he was taken into custody.

“This stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two so this was isolated and not an act of violence done randomly,” GCSO Lt. Ryan Flood said.

According to Flood, Brown was armed with a handgun when went inside the home and shot the victim to death.

Brown was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, first-degree burglary and two counts of pointing and presenting.

“We have gathered there was one other victim inside at the time of the shooting. That victim was not shot, but the gun was pointed at them thus the multiple charges of pointing and presenting a firearm,” Flood said.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center. Brown was denied bond Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.