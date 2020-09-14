Man shot while inside of vehicle on Cooksey St. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a man was shot Sunday night on Cooksey Street.

Police said officers responded just after 9:20 p.m. to the 100 block of Cooksey Street for a reported gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot in the right calf and the left ankle, according to the incident report. The man was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

The victim told officers he was sitting in the backseat of a green Honda when he heard someone say “get on the ground.” He told officers he saw two men standing up and everyone else laying on the ground. The man said he laid down in the backside of the car then heard two gunshots.

The man said the bullets went through the door of the Honda and hit him, according to the incident report.

According to the police report, the victim said he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” He told officers the vehicle’s owner was also in the car at the time of the shooting and pulled him from the car.

After further investigation, it was determined the same bullet hit both of the victim’s legs.

Police said the victim could not provide any details about the suspects.

Officers will continue to investigate the shooting.