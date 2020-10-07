Man stabbed during fight at home on Erskine Street in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was stabbed during a fight at a home on Erskine Street in Asheville.

Police said officers responded to a reported assault just after midnight on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, several witnesses told them a man with a stab wound left the area in a vehicle. A short time later, officers were called to Mission Hospital after the victim arrived there for treatment, police said.

After further investigation, officers found the stabbing happened during a fight with another man at a home on Erskine Street in the Southside of the community.

Officers said the man’s wounds were serious but not life-threatening.

Police believe it was an isolated incident since the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.

