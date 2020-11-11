Man stabbed, killed on West Robinson St. in Gaffney, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a man died early Wednesday morning following a stabbing.

According to the coroner’s office, the stabbing happened at about 1:30 a.m. at a home on West Robinson Street.

The coroner’s office said Joshua DeWayne Rankin, 33, of Gaffney, was visiting friends when he got into an altercation on the front porch.

Rankin was stabbed during the altercation and tried to run away, according to the coroner’s office. He was found in a field along East Frederick Street.

The coroner’s office and the Gaffney Police Department will continue to investigate.

