Man stabbed on Cedar Lane in Greenville Co., deputies investigating

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night following a stabbing on Cedar Lane in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 10:02 p.m. to Cedar Lane near Marion Road for a disturbance.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man had been stabbed.

Deputies said not suspects have been identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office has asked for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.