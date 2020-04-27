Man turns self in following shooting on Satterwhite Rd in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged with attempted murder after turning himself in Saturday.

According to Sheriff Don Reynolds, deputies responded to a gunshot victim on Satterwhite Road at about midnight.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim had been shot in the head.

Sheriff Reynolds said Matthew Elijah Martin, of Gray Court, called dispatch to turned himself.

Martin has been charged with attempted murder, malicious injury and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to Sheriff Reynolds.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.