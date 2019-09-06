Live Now
Man wanted after stabbing someone in Macon Co.

by: WSPA Staff

William Allen Dunn (Source: Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Macon County deputies need help finding a wanted man after a stabbing Thursday.

Deputies responded to a location directly across from Cartoogechaye Elementary for a reported stabbing.

Deputies arrive on scene and found the victim. They were taken by EMS to Angel Hospital for their injuries.

The school was placed on lockdown for less than an hour while deputies investigated.

After conducting witness interviews, deputies were able to determine that the stabbing took place at a home about a mile from the school.

Deputies were able to identify William “Willie” Allen Dunn, 33, as a suspect.

Dunn has outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding Dunn’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office.

