KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted on weapon charges out of Rutherford County was arrested in Kings Mountain on Tuesday.

Matthew Donte Young was wanted by the Spindale Police Department on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Officers learned that Brittany Rose Queen was aware Young was a fugitive and helped him hide from authorities. Queen was arrested for harboring a fugitive.

The United States Federal Probation Office also issued a warrant against Young for violating his probation.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Young was transported back to Rutherford County Detention Center where he received a bond of $100,000.