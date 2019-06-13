Man wanted for 2018 deadly home invasion arrested in Pickens Co.

A man wanted in relation to a 2018 deadly home invasion in Blacksburg was arrested Wednesday by Pickens County deputies.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said investigators learned that a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of Marshall Lyles Cooper back on August 9, 2018, may have been staying in Pickens.

Mueller said he contacted Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark to have his deputies check the location for the suspect.

Pickens County deputies were able to locate Dominique J’Vonne Smith, 19, of Pickens, and arrest him without incident.

Smith has been charged with murder, attempted murder, first degree burglary, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Daniel Vaughan Eaton, 19, of Maryland, and Elijah Malik Thompson, 18, of Gaffney, were also arrested and charged in connection to the deadly home invasion.