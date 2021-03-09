Man wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery following shooting in Roebuck, deputies say

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Earl Fitzgerald Hunter (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a wanted man.

Deputies said Earl Fitzgerald Hunter, 40, of Roebuck, is wanted following a shooting at his home on Pineridge Road back on Dec. 20, 2020.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hunter shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times and stole her cellphone and vehicle.

Hunter is wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372. Tips can be submitted by clicking here. Tipsters may remain anonymous. Tips leading to his arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store