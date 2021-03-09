Man wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery following shooting in Roebuck, deputies say

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a wanted man.

Deputies said Earl Fitzgerald Hunter, 40, of Roebuck, is wanted following a shooting at his home on Pineridge Road back on Dec. 20, 2020.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hunter shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times and stole her cellphone and vehicle.

Hunter is wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372. Tips can be submitted by clicking here. Tipsters may remain anonymous. Tips leading to his arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.