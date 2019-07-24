Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Brooklyn, N.Y., US Marshals say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – New York and New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man who was wanted out of Easley.

Peter Jamel Stokes, 36, was arrested without incident at an apartment building off of Lincoln Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, according to a release by the United States Marshals.

Stokes was wanted by Easley Police for attempted murder, possession of weapon during violent crime and possession of firearm/ammunition with conviction of violent crime.

According to the release, the charges stemmed from an altercation on May 6, 2017 on Davis Street in Easley.

US Marshals Operation Intercept Fugitive Task Force (OPIN) worked with investigators from the Easley Police Department and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office to follow a tip, which lead to Stokes location and arrest.

Stokes is pending extradition back to South Carolina.