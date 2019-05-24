Man wanted for attempted murder in Greenville Co. found dead at Myrtle Beach motel Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. William Brown [ + - ] Video Video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/WSPA) - A person wanted for attempted murder in Greenville County was found dead Thursday afternoon at a Myrtle Beach motel.

Cpl. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said in a press release that the department received information about the location of a person wanted for attempted murder.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office PIO Ryan Flood said Myrtle Beach Police found William Carroll Brown dead in a hotel room.

Flood said Brown was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a May 20 shooting of his brother.

A search warrant was obtained for a room at the Lancer Motel, located on N. Kings Highway, Vest said. SWAT and negotiations teams were called to help officers, and officers reportedly made several attempts to contact the person inside the room, without any response. Brown was found deceased when officers made entry into the room.

The Horry County Deputy Coroner confirmed he was en route to the motel.

Thom Berry, with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, told News13 that the department was requested by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. SLED sent crime scene agents to process the scene, and they were called at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Berry also said SLED is now the lead agency in the case.

MBPD began an operation early Thursday and police were looking for a person wanted in a shooting in the Greenville, S.C. area, according to Berry. Police entered the room at the motel, and found Brown dead.

No further information is available at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.