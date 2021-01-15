Man faces multiple charges following domestic violence incident in Rutherford Co.

UPDATE: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said Mitchell Joseph Martin was located and arrested Wednesday morning in Polk County.

Deputies said Martin will face two counts of assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first degree kidnapping, assault with deadly weapon and assault on a female.

Martin will be booked into the Rutherford County Detention Facility.

Deputies said the Martin was not given bond due to the domestic violence nature of the charges.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man is wanted in Rutherford County on several charges, including assault and kidnapping.

25-year-old Mitchell Joseph Martin is wanted for a domestic violence assault, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

There are seven outstanding warrants; the warrants are two counts of assault by strangulation; assault with a deadly weapon serious injury; first degree kidnapping; assault with a deadly weapon; assault on female and communicating threats.

Martin is white male, approximately 5’ 7”, 150lbs, short brown hair, deputies said.

They say he may be traveling in a 2002 Acura RSX, silver in color, with a possible tag number is RXD1562.