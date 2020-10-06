Man wanted for murder following shooting at apartment complex in Greenville Co. arrested in N.Y.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man who was wanted for murder following a shooting in Greenville County was arrested Monday in New York state.

7 News previously reported the shooting happened back on September 26 at the Highland Square Apartments, located on Pine Creek Court Ext.

When officers arrived at the scene, they could not locate any victims. A short time later, Jermaine Alan Gipson, 21, of Greenville, showed up at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

After further investigation, deputies learned Tyriese Nayquan Robinson, 23, of Greenville, and Gipson knew each other. Investigators believe the two had been in an ongoing dispute that led up to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Robinson was wanted on three arrest warrants for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.

He was taken into custody Monday in Long Island, N.Y.

“I am extremely proud of the thorough and timely investigation performed by our team of investigators. Their ability to identify the suspect involved and then coordinate his arrest with out of state law enforcement officials, speaks volumes to their dedication and knack for getting violent offenders off the streets. We are saddened by the loss of another young life and our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Mr. Gipson,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the shooting to see if anyone else was involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.