ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested in Asheville Wednesday.

Dominique Tirrell Degree, 35, was wanted in a recent hit-and-run vehicle collision.

According to officers, Degree was found near the Ledgewood Village Apartments around 5:30 p.m. Officers seized a stolen gun, 4.93 grams of crack cocaine and $612.

Degree was transported to the Buncombe County Detention Center. He has a bond of $8500.