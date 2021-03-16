Man wanted on attempted murder charge following shooting in Clinton, police say

Gary Lee Jacks (Source: Clinton PD)

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – City of Clinton Police Department officials said a man is wanted for attempted murder following a shooting.

7 News previously reported one person was shot on March 10 at Oak Street Park near the coroner of Oak Street and Centennial Street.

Officers said the victim was taken to Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital for their severe injuries. The police department said the victim is now in stable condition.

After further investigation, warrants were obtained for Gary Lee Jacks, of Clinton, according to the police department.

He is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (864) 833-7512 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 682-7463.

