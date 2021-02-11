Man wanted on multiple charges after assault at apartment in Asheville in custody

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a wanted man was arrested Wednesday.

7 News previously reported that Daniel Raemar Jackson, 24, of Asheville, was wanted following an assault at an apartment on Deaverview Road on Dec. 27, 2020.

Officers said a woman was assaulted by her estranged boyfriend, Jackson, after he broke into her home. He was also wanted on six outstanding warrants.

Police said Jackson was in possession of a Glock 22 handgun that was reported stolen out of Henderson County when he was arrested Wednesday. He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on no bond.

He has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of habitual felon, five counts of felony probation violation, assault by strangulation, felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, injury to real property, assault on female, pretrial release violation, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 ounces, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.