Man wanted out of Ga. for multiple sex charges involving a minor arrested in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a Westminster man Monday who was wanted out of Georgia for multiple sex crimes involving a minor.

Deputies said Mark Roy Paul Groscope, 20, was wanted for sodomy, incest, and sex offense against a child in Rabun County, Ga.

Officers from the warrants division, civil division, and uniform patrol division located and arrested Groscope on Coffee Road. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 10:25 p.m.

He was transferred to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning.