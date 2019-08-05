Man wearing Halloween mask, carrying balloons robs Dollar General in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies said a man wearing a mask and carrying balloons robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Sunday morning.

Deputies responded at about 9 a.m. to the Dollar General on Etowah Center Drive in the Etowah community for an armed robbery.

The man entered the store wearing a Halloween mask and carrying a bunch of balloons, according to the sheriff’s office. He pointed a silver handgun at the cashier and demanded money.

The employee told deputies the man told them to get on the ground behind the counter before he left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

(Source: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The robber was wearing a blue and white flannel shirt, blue jeans, grey gloves and a camouflage hat, according to the sheriff’s office. The employee told deputies the man had a Hispanic accent.

The man left in a blue older model Chevrolet or GMC van, heading towards Transylvania County. Deputies said the van was a late 80’s or early 90’s model with a large amount of rust.

Detectives found the mast and balloons behind the store on Old Highway 64.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the robber should contact the sheriff’s office.