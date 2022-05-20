(AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on John Hinckley Jr.

He is the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

A federal judge in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable.

U.S. attorneys said in a letter to the court on Thursday that he has. The 66-year-old has been living in Williamsburg, Virginia. A court hearing is scheduled for June 1.

Hinckley was released from institutional psychiatric care in 2016, according to Wikipedia, but still has several restrictions on his activitites, including:

Prohibitions

drinking alcohol

possessing any firearms, ammunition, other weapons, or memorabilia of Jodie Foster, e.g. photos, or magazine articles

contacting Reagan’s family, Brady’s family, Jodie Foster, Foster’s family, or Foster’s agent

from watching or listening to violent movies, television, or compact discs

from accessing printed or online pornography

online access to violent movies, television, music, novels or magazines

speaking to the press

visiting present or past homes of the current or past president or certain past or present government officials

visiting graves of past presidents or certain past government officials

driving from his mother’s home more than 30 mi (48 km) unattended or 50 mi (80 km) when attended

erasing his computer’s web browser history

