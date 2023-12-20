LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted man who managed to get away after leading law enforcement on a 24-mile chase, beginning in Lexington, in a U-Haul, was arrested on Tuesday, according to police.

At 4:51 p.m. on Sunday, police tried to pull over a U-Haul box truck on South Main Street at the intersection with Fowler Avenue after identifying the driver as Jonathan Dillon, 31, a man with outstanding felony warrants.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.

During the chase, police say the driver hit a Highway Patrol vehicle helping Lexington officers. No officers or troopers were injured in the chase.

The chase ended after 24 miles when the U-Haul crashed into a tree at Riverview Road Extension, near River Pointe, where the driver got out and ran away.

Dillon was wanted on charges of:

  • possession of a stolen motor vehicle
  • possession with the intention sell or deliver marijuana
  • felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance
  • felony possession of marijuana, identity theft
  • felony speeding to elude arrest
  • assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer
  • hit-and-run
  • property damage
  • driving while license revoked
  • possession with intent to sell and deliver synthetic marijuana
  • felony maintaining a vehicle for a control substance
  • resisting arrest and other misdemeanor charges and motor vehicle infractions

He was arrested in Charlotte at noon.

Dillon is being held in the Davidson County Jail with no bond.