LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted man who managed to get away after leading law enforcement on a 24-mile chase, beginning in Lexington, in a U-Haul, was arrested on Tuesday, according to police.

At 4:51 p.m. on Sunday, police tried to pull over a U-Haul box truck on South Main Street at the intersection with Fowler Avenue after identifying the driver as Jonathan Dillon, 31, a man with outstanding felony warrants.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.

During the chase, police say the driver hit a Highway Patrol vehicle helping Lexington officers. No officers or troopers were injured in the chase.

The chase ended after 24 miles when the U-Haul crashed into a tree at Riverview Road Extension, near River Pointe, where the driver got out and ran away.

Dillon was wanted on charges of:

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

possession with the intention sell or deliver marijuana

felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance

felony possession of marijuana, identity theft

felony speeding to elude arrest

assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer

hit-and-run

property damage

driving while license revoked

possession with intent to sell and deliver synthetic marijuana

felony maintaining a vehicle for a control substance

resisting arrest and other misdemeanor charges and motor vehicle infractions

He was arrested in Charlotte at noon.

Dillon is being held in the Davidson County Jail with no bond.