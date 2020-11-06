Man’s body found shot to death in vehicle on Old Easley Bridge Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found early Friday morning in a vehicle on Old Easley Bridge Road.

Deputies said officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. to find the vehicle near Stallings Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot at least once, according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said one person, who is believed to be involved, has been detained. No charges have been made at this time. Officers are not actively looking for any suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

