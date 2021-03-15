Marion man faces statutory rape charges, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged with statutory rape involving a child younger than 15-years-old.

Deputies said Robbie Eugene Shumate, 35, of Marion, had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage girl in 2019.

He has been charged with statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years of age, statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15 years of age and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies said he was also charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner after allegedly throwing an “unknown liquid” on a sheriff’s office employee on Feb. 17.