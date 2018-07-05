Masked men sought, woman assaulted at home in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - A woman in Spartanburg was assaulted when she tried to stop a masked man from breaking into her car outside her home., according to a report from Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the 100 block of Mount Zion Rd. on July 4 around 10:26 p.m.

The woman said she was home alone and went outside to smoke a cigarette when saw a man going through her car.

She said she yelled at the man and started to chase him when another suspect grabbed her from behind and assaulted her.

That man pressed her up against a brick wall and patted her down for what she thinks was a phone or money.

He then thew her down on top of a table and ran off, according to the victim.

The report says the victim had a serious injury to her knee and could barely stand.

She said both men were wearing gloves and masks, but one of them had longer, curly hair and that stuck out behind his mask.

The woman said the men left in a white pickup truck.

A white iPhone was stolen from the car, according to the victim.

If you have any information contact the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office.