McDowell Co. deputies search for wanted man Kyle Smith

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Kyle Joseph Smith (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies are looking for a wanted man.

Deputies said Kyle Joseph Smith, 29, is wanted on an assault on a female charge. He is also wanted for questioning in a break-in case.

Smith is about 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds, deputies said. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lambert at (828) 652-2237 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 652-7463. You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting “TIP MCDOWELLSO” and your information to 888777. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories