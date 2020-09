ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a mother has been charged after a baby was seriously burned.

Police said the child “sustained serious burns in their home” several hours before the injuries were reported.

Family Justice Center detectives and Buncombe County Department of Social Services investigated and charged Tiyara Lanesha Locklear, 27, of Asheville, with two counts of felonious child abuse. She was being held under a $100,000 secured bond.