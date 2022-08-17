ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother and her son have been arrested in Anderson County on drug-related charges, according to deputies.

Anderson Co. deputies arrested Genero Maduro, and his mother, Tameka Turner on Wednesday.

mother, son arrested – (Credit: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office SC Facebook Page)

The arrest comes after deputies said they found the duo in possession of more than 40 ounces of methamphetamine, five firearms, and $12,000 in cash along Abbeville Highway, near Eddie’s Minute Mart.

The two are both being charged with trafficking drugs.

Deputies say Maduro faces unrelated drug charges and is being held at Anderson County Detention Center, without bond.

Turner has since been released, jail records show.