MUGS: Several arrested in Oconee Co. drug sweep

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Eight people have been arrested so far after a drug sweep in Oconee County.

Narcotics agents with The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began the first drug sweep of 2020 on Thursday.

Deputies say agents were seeking 17 individuals on drug distribution charges involving methamphetamine and controlled substances, as well as one charge of distribution of fentanyl.

During 2019, undercover operatives made control buys of narcotics.

As of 1:15 p.m. Thursday, eight individuals had been arrested or served with warrants.

Ryan Michael Cooper (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Ashley G. Tanskley (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sara Haley Stephens (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Clifford Daniel Ritter (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Eugene Reece (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Samuel Kevin Neale (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Bobby Anthony Stephenson (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Donald Cleo Pass, Jr. (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

William Justin Foster (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

James Bryan Farley (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kelly Anne Cantrell (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Here is a list of the eight people arrested so far and their charges, according to warrants:

Ryan Michael Cooper, 43, of Walhalla, was charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Ashley G. Tanksley, 34, of Seneca, was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center just before 10:40 a.m. Feb. 13.

Sara Haley Stephens, 25, of Seneca, was charged with one counts of distribution of methamphetamine. She was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 12, and was later released from the detention center on a $20,000 bond.

Clifford Daniel Ritter, 21, of Westminster, was charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Feb. 13.

Joshua Eugene Reece, 34, of Seneca, was charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. He was currently incarcerated in the Goodman Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Samuel Kevin Neale, 34, of Seneca, was charged with four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center just before noon on Feb. 13.

Bobby Anthony Stephenson, 38, of Seneca, was charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl. He was currently incarcerated at the Wateree River Correctional Institution in Rembert, SC.

Donald Cleo Pass, Jr., 31, of Westminster, was charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and was arrested Feb. 13.

William Justin Foster, 29, of Westminster, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Feb. 13.

James Bryan Farley, 56, of Seneca, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Feb. 13. He also had an outstanding warrant for charges of forgery unrelated to the drug investigation.

Kelly Anne Cantrell, 37, of Seneca, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine. She was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Feb. 21.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.