MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple suspects were arrested after unrelated Union County car chases in the past two weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Donte’z Caldwell, 20, Brian Bradley, 56, and Sean Kennedy, 30, were the three men apprehended.

Caldwell remains in custody under a $401,000 secured bond; he is charged with the following:

Felony flee to elude

Charges related to robbery

Bradley received a $12,500 secured bond and is no longer in custody; he was charged with the following:

Served outstanding warrants

Felony flee to elude

Kennedy remains in custody under a $51,000 secured bond; he is charged with the following:

Felony flee to elude

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The first pursuit occurred on Jan. 15; a deputy overheard a call for service reporting a local victim’s vehicle was stolen during a robbery. That deputy was in the area and found the car on Weddington Road.

After attempting a traffic stop, the suspect (later identified as Caldwell) fled ‘at speeds over 100 mph’ but was eventually stopped and arrested, deputies said.

The second pursuit occurred on Jan. 18; deputies were asked to locate a suspect with active felony warrants at a residence on the 900 block of South Rock River Road.

Upon arrival at the home, deputies learned the wanted suspect, identified as Bradley, wasn’t there.

After broadcasting a quick description of Bradley’s vehicle, a Sgt. in the area located him and attempted a stop.

Braley ‘fled at speeds over 100 mph,’ deputies said.

After a continued chase, Bradley eventually turned into his own driveway and was ‘greeted by a UCSO welcoming party and quickly apprehended.’

The third pursuit occurred on Jan. 20; a deputy located a stolen vehicle on Jack Davis Road near Stack Road.

Authorities explained as the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver (later identified as Kennedy) fled at high speeds. He was eventually stopped and arrested after a ‘lengthy pursuit’ that ended in Polkton.