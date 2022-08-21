GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation after a teen was found shot in Gaffney Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said at 4:13 p.m. they were called to Connecticut Village Apartments, on E. Junior High Road, where a shooting was reported.

Deputies said one teen had a gunshot injury and was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

The teen was identified by Cherokee Coroner’s Office as Tony Medrano, 18.

The Coroner’s Office said Medrano was found by deputies laying in the roadway after being shot outside his friend’s apartment complex.

Deputies said Medrano was targeted by people in a car, being shot at multiple times, the car then drove away.

The car was later found by deputies near Vesta’s Road and is being processed for evidence.

One juvenile that was in the vehicle during the shooting was taken into custody by deputies.

Deputies said they are looking for three other people that were in the car.

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office believes the shooting was planned, and the suspects are no longer in the area.

Deputies said they are attempting to locate the other suspects involved in the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time according to deputies.

Deputies ask anyone who saw the shooting or has information to contact them at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office; Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Captain Parnell (864) 489-4722 x117.