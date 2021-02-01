FBI: N.C. man charged in US Capitol breach

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Garner man for crimes related to the violence and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Stephen Maury Baker, of Garner, was taken into custody and had his initial court appearance on Monday, according to the FBI.

Baker is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

In the immediate aftermath of the riot, Washington Metro police said seven people from North Carolina were among the dozens arrested.

Federal agents have now arrested more than 100 across the country as the investigation into the insurrection continues.

On Jan. 19, the FBI announced the arrest of Christopher Raphael Spencer in connection with the riot.

Spence, who is from Pilot Mountain, was taken into custody without incident in Kernersville.

