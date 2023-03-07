A man from Nebo in McDowell County was charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine after a search conducted in early February.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man from Nebo in McDowell County was charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine after a search conducted in early February.

According the the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Drew Ferguson Causby, 34, is also being charged with felonious possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.

Causby was issued a $40,000 secured bond.