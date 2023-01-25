BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man pled guilty to multiple felonies related to stolen vehicles and financial fraud in Buncombe County.

7NEWS previously reported that 23-year-old Lathon Douglas Harris was charged with 37 criminal charges. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Deputies said Harris was a ring leader connected to several individuals in the area who committed property theft.

Investigators said, during a six-month investigation, detectives uncovered numerous stolen vehicles and U-Haul trucks that totaled to value of about $200,000.

The charges filed against Harris were as followed:

Six counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

Two counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle

Felony possession of stolen motor vehicle

Nine counts of felony financial card theft

Five counts of felony financial card fraud

Four counts of felony larceny

Four counts of felony probation violation

One count of felony obtaining property by false pretense

Five counts of misdemeanor larceny

Harris will also be required to comply with probation post-release with another 50 months in prison suspended as part of his sentencing.