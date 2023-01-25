BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man pled guilty to multiple felonies related to stolen vehicles and financial fraud in Buncombe County.

7NEWS previously reported that 23-year-old Lathon Douglas Harris was charged with 37 criminal charges. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Deputies said Harris was a ring leader connected to several individuals in the area who committed property theft.

Investigators said, during a six-month investigation, detectives uncovered numerous stolen vehicles and U-Haul trucks that totaled to value of about $200,000.

The charges filed against Harris were as followed:

  • Six counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle
  • Two counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle
  • Felony possession of stolen motor vehicle
  • Nine counts of felony financial card theft
  • Five counts of felony financial card fraud
  • Four counts of felony larceny
  • Four counts of felony probation violation
  • One count of felony obtaining property by false pretense
  • Five counts of misdemeanor larceny

Harris will also be required to comply with probation post-release with another 50 months in prison suspended as part of his sentencing.