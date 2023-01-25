BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man pled guilty to multiple felonies related to stolen vehicles and financial fraud in Buncombe County.
7NEWS previously reported that 23-year-old Lathon Douglas Harris was charged with 37 criminal charges. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
Deputies said Harris was a ring leader connected to several individuals in the area who committed property theft.
Investigators said, during a six-month investigation, detectives uncovered numerous stolen vehicles and U-Haul trucks that totaled to value of about $200,000.
The charges filed against Harris were as followed:
- Six counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle
- Two counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle
- Felony possession of stolen motor vehicle
- Nine counts of felony financial card theft
- Five counts of felony financial card fraud
- Four counts of felony larceny
- Four counts of felony probation violation
- One count of felony obtaining property by false pretense
- Five counts of misdemeanor larceny
Harris will also be required to comply with probation post-release with another 50 months in prison suspended as part of his sentencing.