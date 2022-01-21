NC man sentenced to 55 years in prison on child pornography charges

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – A Marion, N.C. man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the production and possession of child pornography.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of North Carolina, a federal jury convicted 47-year-old Jacob Daylen Ross in March 2021 of five counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to officials, filed court documents and the evidence presented at Ross’s trial and sentencing hearing, in June 2020, law enforcement became aware that Ross was involved in the online sexual exploitation of children overseas.

As trial evidence established, Ross paid individuals abroad in exchange for videos depicting children being sexually abused. Specifically, the evidence showed that Ross communicated via the WhatsApp messenger application with a woman residing in the Philippines on multiple occasions and paid the woman to sexually abuse her young children while Ross watched a livestream video of the abuse.

A forensic analysis of Ross’s seized cell phone revealed that he possessed 28 images of child pornography, which were screenshots taken during a livestream video chat. Furthermore, law enforcement located in Ross’s Google accounts additional screenshot images of the livestreamed sexual abuse of children.

Ross is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau

of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility, officials said.