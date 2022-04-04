APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex Police Department captain is on administrative leave and facing an assault charge for a domestic incident in Johnston County, Apex police said Monday morning.

According to a release from Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong, the department was notified by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on April 1 that Captain Eric Buchanan had been arrested by deputies.

“What we know at this time is that this is a domestic incident and Mr. Buchanan was charged with one count of assault on a female and was booked into the Johnston County Detention Center,” Armstrong said.

Buchanan has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, according to Armstrong.

Apex police’s internal affairs department is investigating the incident.

“We take these matters seriously, and will do our due diligence to ensure we gather all information available related to this incident,” said Armstrong.

Buchanan has been released from detention center custody, according to arrest and jail records.

No court date was listed for Buchanan.