(WSPA) – A man suspected of stealing rents from an affordable housing community in Buncombe County is also believed to have stolen rents from apartment complexes in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday it is now searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing rent from drop boxes at three separate apartment complexes.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of a man they believe committed the thefts. The images show a man in a baseball cap and red pants.

The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred between August 3 and August 10.

Last week the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office shared videos of the same man stealing rents from an affordable housing complex in Buncombe County.